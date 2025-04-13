27.2 C
Tom Felton quips he'll sneak into new 'Harry Potter' series as an 'extra'

LOS ANGELES, April 12: British actor Tom Felton says he is open to surprising the younger version of his popular character Draco Malfoy in the upcoming “Harry Potter” TV series, maybe even appearing as an extra cast member in the background.

The show, which is expected to commence filming later this year, is described as a “more in-depth” adaptation of JK Rowling’s books as compared to the eight-part film franchise.

“We’re all very excited to see the wizarding world continue. I’m looking forward to knocking on young Draco’s door and surprising him, or something like that. I’ll definitely be sneaking into a background shot as an extra,” Felton, who played the tormented villain Draco in all eight “Harry Potter” movies, told People magazine.

The film franchise starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as the lead trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. Felton, 37, said he and his “Harry Potter” co-stars are still in contact with each other via WhatsApp. He, however, didn’t reveal who all were part of the message group. “We’re all very tight still, very close. We’re usually in four corners of the earth at the same time, so it’s difficult to round us all up together. But Slytherins and Gryffindors are friendly,” he teased. “Succession” duo Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod have signed up as writer and director, respectively, on the upcoming “Harry Potter” series. (PTI)

