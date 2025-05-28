31.3 C
Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa’s ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’ to release in theatres on October 2

Entertainment
Updated:
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, May 27: “Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat”, headlined by Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, will hit the big screen on October 2, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Described as a musical love story, the project is directed by Milap Zaveri, known for “Marjaavaan” and John Abraham’s “Satyameva Jayate”.

It is written by Mushtaq Shiekh and Zaveri.

Rane shared the film’s poster on his Instagram handle, featuring him alongside Bajwa.

“2nd October 2025. Gandhi Jayanti aur Dussehra pe cinema gharon mein dekhiye mohabbat, nafrat aur ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’,” read the caption.

Besides “Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat”, Rane will feature in “Sanam Teri Kasam 2”, a sequel to his 2016 film, which was re-released earlier this year.

Bajwa has a lineup of upcoming projects, including “Housefull 5” and “Baaghi 4”.

