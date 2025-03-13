19 C
Actor Sonam Bajwa to star opposite Harshvardhan Rane in ‘Deewaniyat’

New Delhi, March 12: Punjabi cinema star Sonam Bajwa has joined the cast of the musical love story “Deewaniyat” alongside Harshvardhan Rane of “Sanam Teri Kasam” fame.

Bajwa, known for popular Punjabi film franchises such as “Sardaar Ji”, “Carry on Jatta”, and “Nikka Zaildar”, shared the news of her casting in the movie on Instagram.

“So thrilled to bring the fire of love to #Deewaniyat! An intense saga of passion & heartbreak, starring alongside the amazing @harshvardhanrane!” she wrote on Wednesday.

“Deewaniyat” is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, known for Hindi films such as “Marjaavaan” and “Satyameva Jayate”. Zaveri has co-written the movie with Mustaq Sheikh.

The upcoming film is produced by Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under Vikir Motion Pictures.
This year, Bajwa will be seen in two more Hindi titles: “Housefull 5” and “Baaghi 4”. (PTI)

