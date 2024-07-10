31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
type here...

Hugh Jackman was initially rejected as Wolverine for being ‘too tall’: Kevin Feige

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, July 9: Hugh Jackman was initially rejected for the role of Wolverine as the Australian actor was deemed too tall to play the mutant superhero.

He was hired back after Scottish actor Dougray Scott dropped out at the last minute, according to Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige.

- Advertisement -

Scott was initially set to played the clawed superhero in the 20th Century Fox mutant franchise, Jackman flew to Toronto to audition for the lead role of Wolverine.

but Tom Cruise did not want the actor to play both the villain in “Mission: Impossible 2” and Wolverine. Scott opted out of the role and the team decided to bring the Australian actor back.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige, who was an assistant to producer Lauren Shuler Donner at the time, shared what went behind the scenes before Jackman was hired.

“There was a scramble to get our Wolverine. Lauren was very excited about this Australian guy, who had been rejected initially. In my memory, one of the main reasons was that he was too tall. Wolverine in the comics is called ‘Lil’ Fireplugs’ sometimes. He’s a short guy. But they were desperate.”

Jackman, who is 6 foot three inches tall, was flown into Toronto for another audition, but after the reading he did with screenwriter Tom DeSanto and director Bryan Singer, the actor thought he didn’t stand a chance. Not wanting to send Jackman “out into the cold,” Feige bought him dinner before taking him to the airport.

- Advertisement -

“I said, ‘Kevin, we all know I’m not getting the part. You don’t have to do dinner’,”Jackman said to EW.

“But no, he sat in there and had a steak dinner with me and then drove me to the airport. I’ll never forget it. That was the nicest thing. I thought, I’ll never see him again.”

But Jackman was unaware about what was happening behind the scenes with Scott’s exit at the last moment. Jackman had announced his retirement from the character after 2017’s “Logan” but he reunites with Feige for the upcoming “Deadpool & Wolverine” as Fox merged with Disney in 2020.

He also gets to collaborate with Ryan Reynolds, who has been trying to convince Jackman to return as Wolverine for years.

- Advertisement -

“The notion that, all these years later, we’re in a world where [Jackman] is Wolverine, and Deadpool and all of those X-Men characters are together under the same roof, is a pretty amazing quarter-of-a-century experience,” said Feige.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” releases on July 26. (PTI)

7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season