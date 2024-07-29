31 C
I want to play a hardcore villain: actor Sumona Chakravarti

Mumbai, July 28: Actor Sumona Chakravarti says she wants to explore characters ranging from an antagonist to an intelligence officer in her new creative journey.

The actor, known for TV serial “Bade Acche Lagte Hain” and sketch comedy and celebrity chat shows like “Comedy Nights with Kapil” and “The Kapil Sharma Show”, said she is craving to do fiction.

“I want to do hardcore action, a thriller or psychological thriller because I love watching crime and gore on digital. I would love to explore that. I would love to play a hardcore villain or an intelligence officer,” the 36-year-old actor told PTI in an interview here.

“Actors are never satisfied fully because we always want to do more and different work. I’ve decided that I want to satiate my craving for fiction and different kinds of work. There’s a lot of good work happening on OTT. I hope people are open to exploring it with me,” she said. Going forward, Chakravarti said she would like to be part of projects in the same vein as acclaimed international shows such as “Homeland”, “Fauda”, and “Killing Eve”. “I like the role of the antagonist named Villanelle in ‘Killing Eve’, and the role played by Claire Danes in ‘Homeland’. These are really good shows. I also loved Kiran Rao’s film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and Konkona Sen Sharma’s in ‘Lust Stories 2’. It’s the kind of work that I would love to do.” (PTI)

