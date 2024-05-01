Ibrahim Ali Khan makes Instagram debut

NEW DELHI, April 30: Budding actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is the son of former actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, on Tuesday made his debut on social networking service Instagram.

The 23-year-old has so far garnered over 560,000 followers on the app, on which he already has a private account.

- Advertisement -

On his new Instagram page that is public, as of now Ibrahim follows 41 personalities, including his mother, sister Sara Ali Khan, aunt Soha Ali Khan, and stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“Legacy? I’ll make my own,” the upcoming actor captioned his first post, while also announcing his collaboration with a foreign sports brand.

Ibrahim is the grandson of former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran film star Sharmila Tagore. He most recently served as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s 2023 film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”.

According to reports, he is set to make his acting debut soon. (PTI)