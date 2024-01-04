Saif-Kareena join Indian Street Premier League as Kolkata team owners

Mumbai, Jan 3: Actor couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owners of team Kolkata.
The ISPL is India’s first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium. It is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 here.
Kareena, who shared the announcement on Instagram, said cricket is a long-running tradition in the family. Legendary cricketer and former Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was the actor’s father-in-law.
