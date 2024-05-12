30 C
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Jeff Bridges, Dave Bautista, Bryan Cranston join cast of monster movie ‘Grendel’

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS): The makers of the live-action monster film ‘Grendel’ have finalised its cast, with Jeff Bridges taking on the role of Grendel, alongside Dave Bautista as Beowulf and Bryan Cranston as King Hrothgar.

Also joining the cast are Thomasin McKenzie as Queen Wealhtheow, Aidan Turner as Unferth, and T Bone Burnett as the Shaper, who will also provide original songs for the film, reports ‘Variety’.
Robert D. Krzykowski is set to helm the film from the screenplay he adapted from John Gardner’s novel.

Palisades Park Pictures, led by CEO Tamara Birkemoe, is launching international sales ahead of Cannes for the story of the legendary monster at the heart of the Beowulf epic poem, who steps forward to tell his side of the tale.

As per ‘Variety’, production is set to begin later this year in Europe. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will handle practical creature work and design.

‘Grendel’ is produced by Brian Henson and Vince Raisa for the Jim Henson Company, Krzykowski and Jay Glazer, who acquired the rights to the novel in 2020, Dennis Berardi, and Jon D. Wagner.
Executive producers include Bridges, John Sayles, Birkemoe, and Joe Jenckes of Ashland Media Finance.

