Jio Studios announces new film starring Huma Qureshi inspired by real story

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Huma Qureshi has booked her next gig after “Maharani 3”, an untitled movie that will be produced by Jio Studios & Echelon Productions.

The film, which was announced on the International Women’s Day, will revolve around a woman autorikshaw driver and is based on a true story.

Qureshi, 37, said it was a “rare and cherished opportunity” to portray such a character in the film.

“It’s particularly poignant that we announce this project on Women’s Day,” said actor in a statement.

“With her exceptional talent and dedication, we are confident that Huma will deliver a portrayal that truly does justice to her character and brings this inspiring story to life. We truly believe in women power and will continue to state that ‘HAMARI CHORIYAN CHORO SE KAM NAHI HAI,'” said makers.

Directed by Vipul Mehta, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana.

