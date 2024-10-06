27 C
Huma Qureshi wraps shooting of new film ‘Gulabi’

NEW DELHI, Oct 5: Actor Huma Qureshi has wrapped shooting for her upcoming film “Gulabi”.
The 38-year-old actor shared a post on her Instagram handle on Friday evening, announcing the end of the film’s shooting.
The caption of the post read, “It’s a wrap on #Gulabi … can’t wait to show u all . She is coming soon !!”
Directed by Vipul Mehta, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions.
“Gulabi” is based on a true story and revolves around a woman autorickshaw driver in Ahmedabad, who dreams of higher education and in doing so, inspires others to rise above their circumstances.
The project was announced earlier this year on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
In a statement, the actor said she tries to do the films that portray women as fearless characters.
“‘Gulabi’ is a reminder that every woman has the right to dream big and reclaim her story,” Qureshi said.
“My attempt as an actor has been to do films which tell stories of women who are fearless and have belief in themselves. Be it ‘Leila,’ ‘Tarla’ ‘Maharani’ or ‘Monica’, I strive to be part of stories where women go against the tide to be able to achieve their dreams,” she added.

