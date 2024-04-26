32 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 26, 2024
type here...

Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Ralph Fiennes board cast of ‘28 Years Later’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES, April 25: Hollywood stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes have joined the cast of “28 Years Later”, the sequel to the 2002 zombie hit “28 Days Later”. Filmmakers Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are reuniting for the project, which would launch a trilogy, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Boyle will direct the first movie in the trilogy from a script penned by Garland.

- Advertisement -

The duo will also produce the project along with original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice.

The details of the characters to be played by Comer, Taylor-Johnson and Fiennes have been kept under wraps.

Starring Cillian Murphy, “28 Days Later” followed the story of a man who awakens from a coma only to discover that London and the rest of the world have been devastated by a rage virus that turns people into savage zombie-like creatures.

A sequel, 28 Weeks Later, was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and set after the events of the first film. It depicted the efforts of military forces to salvage a safe zone in London, but the virus is reintroduced after two young siblings break protocol to find their mother.

- Advertisement -

Killing Eve star Comer will be next seen in period motorcycle drama The Bikeriders, whereas Taylor-Johnson will appear in The Fall Guy, co-starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and is also headlining Marvel feature Kraven the Hunter.

Fiennes most recently starred in The Menu and James Bond movieNo Time to Die.

Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 April, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru 10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power 10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl