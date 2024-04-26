Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Ralph Fiennes board cast of ‘28 Years Later’

LOS ANGELES, April 25: Hollywood stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes have joined the cast of “28 Years Later”, the sequel to the 2002 zombie hit “28 Days Later”. Filmmakers Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are reuniting for the project, which would launch a trilogy, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Boyle will direct the first movie in the trilogy from a script penned by Garland.

The duo will also produce the project along with original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice.

The details of the characters to be played by Comer, Taylor-Johnson and Fiennes have been kept under wraps.

Starring Cillian Murphy, “28 Days Later” followed the story of a man who awakens from a coma only to discover that London and the rest of the world have been devastated by a rage virus that turns people into savage zombie-like creatures.

A sequel, 28 Weeks Later, was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and set after the events of the first film. It depicted the efforts of military forces to salvage a safe zone in London, but the virus is reintroduced after two young siblings break protocol to find their mother.

Killing Eve star Comer will be next seen in period motorcycle drama The Bikeriders, whereas Taylor-Johnson will appear in The Fall Guy, co-starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and is also headlining Marvel feature Kraven the Hunter.

Fiennes most recently starred in The Menu and James Bond movieNo Time to Die.