Kabir Khan, Kartik Aaryan on conversation over star fee, overhead costs: It’s a healthy discussion

NEW DELHI, June 6: There is and should be a healthy discussion around controlling a film’s budget, according to “Chandu Champion” actor-director Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan, who believe the debate about the rising star fee and overhead costs is going in the right direction. With back-to-back poor performances of big movies, there is a lot of chatter in Hindi cinema around the remuneration taken by some of the big stars whose entourage also costs money to producers.

Aaryan, one of the top stars in the industry today, said a film’s mathematics should add up at the end of the day. “There are so many rights of a film when it releases. So you get an ‘x’ amount of money out of it. If your star value and the entire project’s value gives profit to the entire team, I think then the math adds up. If it doesn’t, then you have to, you should take a cut… It’s a healthy discussion,” Aaryan told PTI in an interview here.

Khan, known for directing big budget blockbusters such as “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, both starring Salman Khan, said this discussion has been prompted by the shift in industry dynamics after the pandemic.

“It’s a healthy debate and it’s getting a positive response from actors, directors, and producers. The audiences, their viewing patterns changed, their habit of coming to theatres got diminished. So there was this whole debate about that if that’s diminishing, what are the other avenues where we can earn money from?

“OTT stepped in as another large part of the revenue. But what happens is that at whatever point, the industry faces a little tough time and sees that maybe the recovery is not happening the way it used to, obviously there will be an attempt to control the budgets,” the filmmaker told PTI.

“I feel the same way. I’ve been all-in in all my films. My whole thing is that mathematics has to add up. That’s the main thing. That’s also what sir was saying,” Aaryan echoed. (PTI)