Tuesday, November 12, 2024
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to release in Japan in 2025

New Delhi, Nov 11: Pan-India blockbuster film “Kalki 2898 AD” is set to release in Japan on January 3, 2025 on the festive occasion of Shogatsu, the Japanese New Year, the makers said on Monday.
Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, the film will be distributed by Twin in Japan.
Billed as the most expensive feature film in Indian cinema history at a reported Rs 600 crore, “Kalki 2898 AD” is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.
“#Kalki2898AD is all set to amaze audiences in Japan, hitting screens on January 3, 2025,” the official X page of the film posted on Monday.
Set in a post-apocalyptic city of Kasi in the year 2898 AD, “Kalki 2898 AD” follows a select group of people who are on a mission to save Kalki, the unborn child of a lab subject SUM-80 (Padukone).
Previously titled as “Project K”, the film released on June 27 after multiple delays and earned over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. It was praised for blending mythology and futuristic elements, including visual effects and performances of its lead cast. (PTI)  

