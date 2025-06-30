Kajol-starrer ‘Maa’ earns ` 11.19 crore at box office in two days

NEW DELHI, June 29: “Maa”, headlined by Bollywood star Kajol, has collected ` 11.19 crore nett at the domestic box office in two days, the makers said on Sunday.

Also starring Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma and Ronit Roy alongside Kajol, the film released in theatres on Friday.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, the mythological horror film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

It is written by Saiwyn Quadras and directed by Vishal Furia, known for Lapachhapi”, “Criminal Justice” and “Chhori”.

The makers shared the box office collection on the X handle, featuring the film’s poster. The text on it read, “Maa makers her mark! 11.19 crore NBOC India.” It further had a day-wise breakdown of the collection.

The film opened with ` 4.93 crore and went on to earn ` 6.26 crore on the following day at the domestic box office.

“This mytho-horror is leaving a mark — on your hearts and at the box office! #MaaTheFilm – in cinemas NOW. Book tickets now,” read the caption of the post.

The film narrates the story of a mother who becomes Goddess Kali to end a demonic curse rooted in fear, blood, and betrayal. It also marks the first horror movie for Kajol. (PTI)