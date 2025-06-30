28 C
Selena Gomez to feature in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2

LOS ANGELES, June 29: Actor-singer Selena Gomez will reprise her role of Alex Russo in the second season of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”.

Created by Todd J Greenwald, the show is a spinoff of the 2007 sitcom, which starred Gomez alongside David Henrie, Jake T Austin, Jennifer Stone, David DeLuise, and Maria Canals-Barrera. The first season of the spinoff series released in 2024 and featured Gomez in two episodes. According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old actor is preparing to return for the second season.

She shared a picture from the set on her Instagram handle on Thursday with “Just feels right” written over it. The “Emilia Perez” actor was holding the wand in the picture.

The original series ran till 2012, with four seasons. It revolved around the Russo family, who own a restaurant and live in New York. It featured DeLuise as the wizard and father of Alex (Gomez), Justin (Henrie) and Max (Austin), who learn how to use their powers. The child who masters the powers would get a family wand. “Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought — especially now that she’s not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo’s (Max Matenko) new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges — one that could unravel the Russos forever,” the synopsis of the second season reads. (PTI)

