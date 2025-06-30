34.2 C
Varun Dhawan criticises insensitive coverage of Shefali Jariwala’s death

Entertainment
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, June 29: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan slammed the insensitive media coverage following the death of Shefali Jariwala.

Dhawan penned a note on his Instagram handle on Sunday, questioning the need for covering “someone’s grief”. The 38-year-old actor didn’t specify any name in the post.

“Again one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don’t understand why do you have to cover someone’s grief everyone looks so uncomfortable with this how is this benefiting anyone…My request to my friends in the media this isn’t the way someone would want their final journey covered,” he wrote.

His post comes a day after Jariwala’s death news. Jariwala was rushed to the hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, on Friday night, but was declared dead on arrival. She was 42.

Following, many clips surfaced on social media, which resulted in paparazzi getting criticised for mobbing Jariwala’s closed ones during the tragic time.

One clip included her mother, Sunita Jariwala, breaking down, as she arrived for her daughter’s final rites. Another video featured Tyagi folding his hands in front of the photographers as he walked towards Cooper Hospital, where Jariwala’s body was taken for post-mortem. (PTI)

