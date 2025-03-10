17 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 10, 2025
Kangana Ranaut wraps shooting of thriller movie alongside R Madhavan

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, March 9: Actor Kangana Ranaut has finished shooting for the upcoming thriller film also featuring her “Tanu Weds Manu” co-star R Madhavan.

The currently untitled movie is directed by Vijay and is produced by R Ravindran of Trident Arts. Plot details and the title of the film are being kept under wraps. Kangana shared the news on her Instagram story on Sunday and wrote, “Today wrapped filming of my upcoming thriller with some of my fabs #alvijay @actormaddy @tridentartsoffl. See you in the cinemas.” Madhavan re-shared the story and wrote, “Congratulations.. so much fun shooting this one once too.. lovely unit and adorable team .. rock it as usual @kanganaranaut.”

The actors first worked on the 2011 romantic comedy “Tanu Weds Manu”.

They followed it up with its sequel “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” which released in 2015. Ranaut most recently starred in “Emergency” which she also directed. Madhavan’s latest work is “Hisaab Barabar”. (PTI)

