Monday, March 10, 2025
Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar announce special film festival 'Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar'

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, March 9: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Sunday announced a special festival titled “Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar”, which will screen some of the actor’s best films in theatres once again.

The festival, which aims to honour Aamir’s contribution to Indian cinema, will commence on his 60th birthday, March 14, and will run till March 27 across PVR INOX theatres in the country.
Films to be screened under the “Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar” are: “Dangal”, “3 Idiots”, “Lagaan”, “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke”, “Raja Hindustani”, “Ghajini”, “Akele Hum Akele Tum”, “Andaz Apna Apna”, “PK”, “Dhoom 3”, “Rang De Basanti”, “Ghulam”, “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak”, “Secret Superstar”, “Laal Singh Chadha”, “Taare Zameen Par”, “Sarfarosh”, “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar”, Talaash”, “Fanaa”, “Dil Chahta Hai” and “Dil”.

Akhtar said only Aamir could have done the films that he has worked on in the last three decades.
“Aamir did a film with Ashutosh (‘Lagaan’) with whom he had a flop before. A new director, Farhan came to you with a 3 heroes film (‘Dil Chahta Hai’) and you did it. Who would have done ‘Dangal’ in their right mind. Role of such an old man who loses to his daughter in kushti.All actors work in films of directors who have given hits. You take chances no other can.”

Aamir will next star in “Sitaare Zameen Par” which is a sequel to his 2007 movie “Taare Zameen Par”, that marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim.The film will, however, have a fresh story and characters. It is expected to release this year. (PTI)

