Power department workers union meet held in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, March 9: The workers community of All Arunachal Pradesh Power department workers union (AAPPDWU) held its crucial meeting here on Sunday at C Sector in the city and discussed various issues including the recently issued retirement notification for the contingency basis.

AAPPDWU President Ringu Chapo who is also the President of the Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh of Arunachal Pradesh (BMS) said that whatever the problem with the government but before issuing such notification of the retirement for the contingency workers who serve the department and the people of state all the time seems they are thrown away after use.

The Pema Khandu led government has raised the salary of contingency workers since 2014 twice.

“We are hopeful that the Khandu led government will listen to the grievances of those who are going to be retired after the age of 60 years and those employees will have no option after retirement if any incentives are not being paid to them,” he said.

“This is not the issue with the power department only but the notification issued by the Chief Secretary will affect all the contingency workers of the state and it will affect not only the workers but to their whole family members,” he said.

“We have discussed today and soon we shall have a meeting with another department union. In BMS we have around 20 workers unions and we all shall sit together and check out programmes and at the same time we shall also give our recommendation and representation to the government for the welfare of the workers who are retired by the government. We are proposing a one time grant or pension of half salary of the last payment draw. The state government should think for themselves and even we are also ready to speak to them if they invite us,” he added.

“In case they did not invite us we will approach the state government for a logical solution or else there is no option but to launch democratic movement,” added Ringu Chapo.

General Secretary Donik Talling said that the state government should not implement the said order and recall the order in the greater interest of the general public of state and workers community in particular.

“We are not against retirement but there should be an honorable existence and the welfare government led by Pema Khandu can listen to our issue seriously or else the only option is to hit the street and launch democratic movement,” Talling said.