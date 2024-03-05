30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
type here...

Kanpur’s Vaibhav Gupta wins Indian Idol 14

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 4: Kanpur’s Vaibhav Gupta has won singing reality show “Indian Idol 14” after besting co-contestants Subhadeep Das Chowdhary from Kolkata and Rajasthan’s Piyush Panwar.
Gupta, 19, was awarded with a cheque of Rs 25 Lakh from Sony Entertainment Television and a Brezza from co-sponsors Maruti Suzuki India Ltd in a ceremony last night.

The singer says he wants to pursue a career in playback singing.

- Advertisement -

“When I was a kid, I usually said idol (Indian Idol) is my dream and today it has come true for me. I am very happy and feel very proud that I have made my father happy. I thought if I work hard for long enough, one day I will get it (The idol trophy) and today I have become the winner of Idol 14,” Gupta told PTI.

The young singer wants to build his own music studio to kickstart his musical journey with the cash prize he won.

“I will make my dream studio. I will make new songs in the studio and will try my best to reach you with my voice and good music,” he said. (PTI)

Best Places In Nagaland
Best Places In Nagaland
8 Animals Found In Nepal
8 Animals Found In Nepal
Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks
Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks
7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks
7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks
6 Top Career Options After GATE
6 Top Career Options After GATE
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

05 March, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Best Places In Nagaland 8 Animals Found In Nepal Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks 7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks 6 Top Career Options After GATE