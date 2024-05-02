30 C
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Korean horror blockbuster ‘Exhuma’ to hit Indian screens on May 3

MUMBAI, May 1: Korean mystery horror film Exhuma, which has emerged as a blockbuster in South Korea, is set to release in India on May 3. The film revolves around a wealthy family whose patriarch hires a shaman duo to exhume a mysterious grave.

Led by top Korean stars such as Oldboy fame Choi Min-sik, Goblin actor Kim Go-eun, The Glory star Lee Do-hyun and Yoo Hai-jin of Confidential Assignment, Exhuma has emerged as the highest grossing film of the year in Korea.

Impact Films is releasing the movie, directed and written by Jang Jae-hyun, in Indian theatres. Ashwani Sharma, founder of Impact Films, said he is confident the film will “create attendance records” in India.

“We have released several Korean titles earlier, including Parasite, Broker, etc, and we feel this film has got that emotional core and setting which can appeal to the Indian audiences,” Sharma said. Exhuma will be available in 75 screens in major cities and towns in Korean language with English subtitles. (PTI)

 

 

