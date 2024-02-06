17 C
‘Lahore 1947’ a reunion with most talented people: Rajkumar Santoshi

New Delhi, Feb 5: Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi says he is collaborating with A R Rahman and Javed Akhar on ‘Lahore 1947’, a film that also marks his reunion with actors Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. Santoshi directed Aamir in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ while he and Deol playing the lead role.
”Lahore 1947′ is a very special film. Also, it’s a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and this time, he is collaborating as a producer. With Sunny Deol, we made most loved films like ‘Ghayal’, ‘Damini’, and ‘Ghatak’,’ Santoshi said in a statement.
“For a film of this magnitude, I can’t think of anyone else than A R Rahman as a music composer, he is one of the top composers in the world right now. Javed Akhtar and I share a very good bond with each other for many years, having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team and rare to come together. With all the positivity and full of energy, we will commence the shoot for the film very soon,” he added.
The filmmaker is also known for hits like ‘China Gate’, ‘Pukar’, ‘Lajja’, ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’, ‘Khaki’ and ‘Ajab Prem Ghazab Kahani’. (PTI)

