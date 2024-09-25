27 C
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordito lead Emerald Fennell's 'Wuthering Heights' film

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24: Hollywood star Margot Robbie and “Saltburn” breakout Jacob Elordi will headline Oscar-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of classic novel “Wuthering Heights”.

Fennell, who won an Oscar for best original screenplay for her directorial debut movie “Promising Young Woman”, will write and direct as well as produce the new take on the novel, penned by English author Emily Bronte and published in 1847.

The story is about two families, the Earnshaws and the Lintons and the turbulent relationship they have with the Earnshaws’ foster son, Heathcliff.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Robbie is set to star as Catherine Earnshaw, while Elordi will play Heathcliff.

Robbie’s production banner LuckyChap will also produce Fennell’s film, marking her third collaboration with the director after “Promising Young Woman” and “Saltburn”.

There have been many screen adaptations of “Wuthering Heights” throughout the years, including William Wyler’s 1939 film, starring Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon; Robert Fuest’s 1970 movie with Timothy Dalton and Anna Calder-Marshall; and Peter Kosminsky’s 1992 film led by Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche.

The most recent film adaptation was in 2011 with James Howson and Kaya Scodelario. (PTI)

