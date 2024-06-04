29 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
type here...

My ‘Matrix 4’ character unlocked rage inside of me, says Jonathan Groff

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES, June 3: Actor and singer Jonathan Groff says his role in ”The Matrix Resurrections” unlocked the ”gay rage” inside him, which further helped him in preparing for the Broadway run of his musical “Merrily We Roll Along”.
To play the part of Agent Smith in the fourth installment of the popular sci-fi franchise, the 39-year-old actor underwent months of kung fu training.
Groff, who publicly came out as gay in 2009, said film’s director Lana Wachowski was surprised with his performance in an important stunt sequence.
”The Matrix Resurrections” also starred Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Erendria Ibarra. “Getting to play Agent Smith really unlocked rage inside of me that I didn’t know was there. That’s helped me so much with ‘Merrily,’ particularly in the first act.
Learning the kung fu was, like, months of fight training. They called me the Savage, because I was so into it. ”We were shooting a big fight sequence with Keanu, and, after the first few takes, I remember Lana at the monitor, like, ‘Jonathan, come over here. Who is that?’ I was, like, ‘I don’t know.’ And she was, like, ‘And what is that?’ I said, ‘Gay rage?’,” Groff told The New Yorker. For his work in ”Merrily We Roll Along”, the actor has received a Tony Award nomination in the best actor in a leading role in a musical category.
Featuring one of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal scores, and moving backwards in time, ”Merrily” charts the turbulent relationship among three lifelong friends – played by Daniel Radcliffe, Groff, and Lindsay Mendez – and traces every milestone of their lives for nearly two decades as they navigate success, show business and unbreakable bonds. (PTI)

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India
10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat
Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Important to critique, record and lift veil from journalism: Ravish Kumar

The Hills Times -
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July 10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat