30 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 26, 2024
type here...

‘The Matrix’ changed my life: Keanu Reeves

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, July 25: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is grateful for starring in The Matrix franchise, which he says changed so many lives. The film, which turned 25 this year, is one of the most celebrated sci-fi movies in cinema and many of its scenes continue to inspire films even today. Reeves, who played the role of Neo, a computer programmer and hacker who comes to know that most of the people are enslaved in a simulated reality, called the Matrix.
In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Reeves spoke about how much the 1999 film, directed by Lilly and Lana Wachowski, means to him all these years later, according to IndieWire. “The Matrix changed my life, and then over these years, it’s changed so many other people’s lives in really positive and great ways. As an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story.” “So when you say these years, the amount of people that I have met who have said to me and been touched by The Matrix in such a positive way… It’s the best.” Reeves, 59, reprised his role in The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions and the fourth one The Matrix Resurrections in 2021, which Lana directed solo.
The actor, who has been a part of many Hollywood blockbusters including Speed and most recently the John Wick franchise, has always spoken fondly about the film, which he believes influenced cinema as a whole.
“I think the influences that went into The Matrix brought those influences to other filmmakers in terms of anime, camera angels, action. (It) started training actors and actresses to try and do more physical acting.
“I think the humor, the style and maybe, well, I don’t know about the ambition. It’s tough to make such an entertaining kind of science fiction film that’s also about philosophy and big ideals,” he had told Entertainment Tonight in 2021.
The franchise is continuing with filmmaker Danny Boyle directing a stage adaptation titled, Free Your Mind. Lana is also executive producing a new adaptation but there are no cast details or confirmation whether Reeves is reprising his role of Neo.

- Advertisement -

8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India 9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India