31 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 7, 2024
type here...

Netflix announces documentary on Filmmaker SS Rajamouli

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, July 6: Streaming platform Netflix on Saturday announced a documentary film, titled “Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli”, on the celebrated filmmaker best known for pan-India blockbusters “Baahubali” and “RRR”.
The announcement comes days after Rajamouli was inducted in the Director’s branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The upcoming biographical documentary is produced by Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios. It is directed by Raghav Khanna.
According to the makers, “Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli” will encapsulate the filmmaker’s creative universe, showcasing his profound influence on Indian and international cinema, his enduring legacy, and his innovative contributions to filmmaking.
In addition to this, it will feature an interview with Rajamouli, also known for action movies such as “Eega” and “Magadheera” and the man behind the best original song Oscar winning film “RRR”. The documentary film will shed light on untold stories and perspectives from the director’s family, close friends, celebrated filmmakers such as James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan. Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India, said the audience will be enthralled by the journey of the “RRR” filmmaker in “Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli.
“S.S. Rajamouli is an icon whose visionary storytelling and cinematic brilliance has built deep fandom and put Indian cinema on the global map. His adventurous spirit and mastery of fantasy and epic genres have left an indelible mark on entertainment-loving audiences globally, breathing life into iconic tales from Indian history and culture,” Shergill said in a statement.
(PTI)

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

07 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season Best Places to Visit in Vietnam 8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya