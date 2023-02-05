Netflix renews ‘That ‘90s Show’ for season two

LOS ANGELES, Feb 4 (PTI): ‘That 90s Show’ is coming back! Netflix renewed the show just two weeks after the first season premiered on the streaming platform. On Friday, the streaming platform announced that they have renewed the ’70s Show’ spin-off for season 2. The first season had 10 episodes and starred Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Sam Morelos, and Reyn Doi, but the second season will be a little longer. According to reports, Netflix has ordered 16 episodes.

Talking about the season, co-creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler said, “All of us at That ’90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Pleasant for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!” The show picks up after ‘That ’70s Show’ and revolves around Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon).

As per the official synopsis, via Variety, “Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is desperate for some adventure in her life, or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide). With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), Leia realises adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.”