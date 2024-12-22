16.3 C
3 held with arms, ammunition in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Dec 21: Manipur Police has arrested three persons with arms and ammunition, including a cadre of a banned outfit, during separate operations in Churachandpur and Imphal West districts, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested member of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples’ War Group) was involved in extortion activities, they said.
Security forces also apprehended two persons from Lamzang village in Churachandpur district on Friday.

Pistols, a machine gun, a rifle, ammunition and a two-wheeler without registration number were among the articles recovered from their possession, a police officer said. (PTI)

