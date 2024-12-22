16.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 22, 2024
type here...

Manipur govt violating constitutional provisions: Cong

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Dec 21: Senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday alleged that the Manipur government was violating provisions of the Constitution by not holding the winter session of the state assembly.

The Congress legislature party leader, while speaking to reporters at Congress Bhawan here, said, “The state government is violating the provisions and articles of the Constitution. As per the rules, three assembly sessions — budget, autumn and winter – must be held at least once a calendar year. However, for Manipur, the winter session is yet to be summoned and held and the calendar year is almost over now.”
“Memorandums have been submitted to the governor, the Speaker and the chief minister in this regard yesterday,” Singh said.

- Advertisement -

“We are compelled to raise this issue because of the failure of democratic institutions to function normally. As an opposition party, we will not remain mute spectators if the government does not discharge its duties timely and responsibly,” the former chief minister added. (PTI)

Related Posts:

10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples
10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples 10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter 10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation 10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter