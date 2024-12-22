Manipur govt violating constitutional provisions: Cong

IMPHAL, Dec 21: Senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday alleged that the Manipur government was violating provisions of the Constitution by not holding the winter session of the state assembly.

The Congress legislature party leader, while speaking to reporters at Congress Bhawan here, said, “The state government is violating the provisions and articles of the Constitution. As per the rules, three assembly sessions — budget, autumn and winter – must be held at least once a calendar year. However, for Manipur, the winter session is yet to be summoned and held and the calendar year is almost over now.”

“Memorandums have been submitted to the governor, the Speaker and the chief minister in this regard yesterday,” Singh said.

“We are compelled to raise this issue because of the failure of democratic institutions to function normally. As an opposition party, we will not remain mute spectators if the government does not discharge its duties timely and responsibly,” the former chief minister added. (PTI)