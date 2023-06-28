Netflix sets July 28 premiere for Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan-starrer ‘DP 2’

New Delhi, June 27 (PTI): The second season of Korean military drama series “DP”, starring popular actors Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan, will start streaming on Netflix from July 28. The fast-paced thriller revolves around Private An Jun-ho (Jung) and Corporal Han Ho-yeol (Koo) who return to capture army deserters and “bring them back, safe and sound”. The Korean arm of streaming service Netflix on Tuesday shared the official teaser and premiere date on its official Twitter handle.

“It will never change. if you don’t do anything. An unusual story that ordinary people had to go through, <D.P.> Season 2. July 28 only on Netflix,” the streamer said in the tweet. Based on the Lezhin webtoon “DP Dog’s Day” by Kim Bo-tong, “DP 2” will also see Kim Sung-kyun and Son Suk-ku reprise their roles of Sergeant First Class Park Beom-gu and Captain Im Ji-sub, respectively.

While Jung is popular with Indian fans for K-dramas “Something in the Rain” and “One Spring Night”, Koo is known for the Netflix series “Kingdom: Ashin of the North” and acclaimed film “Escape from Mogadishu”.