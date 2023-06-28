29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
type here...

Netflix sets July 28 premiere for Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan-starrer ‘DP 2’

Entertainment
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
New Delhi, June 27 (PTI): The second season of Korean military drama series “DP”, starring popular actors Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan, will start streaming on Netflix from July 28. The fast-paced thriller revolves around Private An Jun-ho (Jung) and Corporal Han Ho-yeol (Koo) who return to capture army deserters and “bring them back, safe and sound”. The Korean arm of streaming service Netflix on Tuesday shared the official teaser and premiere date on its official Twitter handle.
 
“It will never change. if you don’t do anything. An unusual story that ordinary people had to go through, <D.P.> Season 2. July 28 only on Netflix,” the streamer said in the tweet. Based on the Lezhin webtoon “DP Dog’s Day” by Kim Bo-tong, “DP 2” will also see Kim Sung-kyun and Son Suk-ku reprise their roles of Sergeant First Class Park Beom-gu and Captain Im Ji-sub, respectively.
While Jung is popular with Indian fans for K-dramas “Something in the Rain” and “One Spring Night”, Koo is known for the Netflix series “Kingdom: Ashin of the North” and acclaimed film “Escape from Mogadishu”.
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Career Options In Psychology
Career Options In Psychology
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 June, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow