Nidhhi Agerwal joins cast of Prabhas-starrer ‘The Raja Saab’

Mumbai, Aug 17: Actor Nidhhi Agerwal has become the latest addition to the cast of horror romantic comedy “The Raja Saab”, headlined by superstar Prabhas.
Described as a “spellbinding romantic horror entertainer”, the upcoming film will be directed by Maruthi and produced by People’s Media Factory.
The makers shared a post on Saturday, announcing that Agerwal, best known for movies such as “iSmart Shankar” and “Kalaga Thalaivan”, has come aboard the project.
“Team ‘#TheRajaSaab’ is thrilled to welcome the stunning @nidhhiagerwal onboard! Celebrating her birthday on set with loads of love and excitement,” read the post from the official Instagram page of People’s Media Factory, alongside a photo of Agerwal with the director and rest of the crew.
“Thank you so much Team ‘#TheRaajaSaab’ for celebrating my bday on set.. I’m so excited to be a part of this project cannot wait for people to see what we are up to @actorprabhas @director_maruthi @karthikpalanidop @peoplemediafactory @sknonline” the actor wrote in her post on Instagram.
 “The Raja Saab” will mark the first collaboration between Agerwal and Prabhas, whose latest film “Kalki 2989 AD” minted over Rs 1100 crore at the worldwide box office collection since its release in June. Besides the two actors, the upcoming film will also feature Riddhi Kumar, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Brahmanandam and Yogi Babu in key roles. Composer Thaman S of “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” fame will score music for “The Raja Saab”. (PTI)

