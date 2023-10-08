‘Parikrama’, ‘Bhayanak Maut’ to headline 29th Mahindra Independence Rock festival

Mumbai, Oct 7: Indian rock, metal and fusion bands, including Parikrama, Bhayanak Maut, and Agam will set the stage on fire with their performances at the 29th edition of Mahindra Independence Rock festival. The rock festival, which will be held at Bayview Lawns on November 4-5, promises “to deliver a phenomenal celebration of the genre”, featuring a spectacular line-up of both seasoned veterans and emerging artists across 10 different bands.

“From the southernmost tip of the Deccan to the northern foothills of the snow-capped Himalayas, and even stretching beyond India’s borders to Kathmandu in Nepal – Mahindra I-Rock is bringing sounds that authentically represent the flavour of each region. Expect North-east’s melodic rock and hair metal, West’s death metal and rock infused with reggae, and the South’s rock music layered with traditional Carnatic,” the organisers said.

The two-day festival will be headlined by veterans, including rock band Parikrama, metal band Bhayanak Maut and folk fusion band Swarathma.

Meanwhile, Girish and the Chronicles, led by vocalist Girish Pradhan, will bring a mix of power ballads, glam metal, hard rock, and classic ‘80s metal sounds from the valleys of Sikkim, Kathmandu-based new-age metal band Underside will take the stage to deliver their own blend of retro rock and old-school thrash in a modern way.

Mama Tips & The Mama’s Boys from Meghalaya aim to deliver a high-energy set of jamming with various genres, including R&B and Soul. Debuting on the Mahindra I-Rock stage with its unique rampaging music adapted to various styles of death metal and grindcore will be Gutslit, alongside T.ill APES that will bring their unique neo-soul sound with grooves borrowed from rock. Alternative rock band Tough on Tobacco will also be part of the line-up for a genre-bending rock-reggae experience, while Carnatic progressive rock band Agam will bring traditional ragas with a dash of rock and metal influences. (PTI)