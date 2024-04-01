29 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 1, 2024
Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ‘The Goat Life’ crosses Rs 50 crore-mark globally

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, March 31 (PTI) Survival drama The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has collected over Rs 50 crore in worldwide gross collections, the makers announced on Sunday.
The Malayalam film follows the real-life story of Najeeb (Sukumaran), a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd in the secluded farm of Saudi Arabia.
Directed by Blessy, the movie is based on the 2008 bestselling novel “Aadujeevitham” by Benyamin. It hit the screens on Friday.

Sukumaran, who is also distributing The Goat Life in Malayalam through Prithviraj Productions, posted the box office update on his official X page.

“#Aadujeevitham #TheGoatLifeInCinema @DirectorBlessy @benyamin_bh @arrahman @Amala_ams @Haitianhero @rikaby @resulp @iamkrgokul @HombaleFilms @AAFilmsIndia @PrithvirajProd @RedGiantMovies_ @MythriOfficial @Magic_Frames @ListinStephen,” the actor shared a poster stating the film had made Rs 50 crore in worldwide gross collections.

“Thank you all for your love and support,” it also read.

Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features Amala Paul, K.R. Gokul, as well as Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.
Academy Award winners A R Rahman and Resul Pookutty have given music and sound design, respectively.

