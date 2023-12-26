Representatives of different countries to attend special screening of ‘Dunki’

MUMBAI, Dec 25: A special screening of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Dunki” will be held on December 28 here for representatives of several countries, including the US, the UK, France, South Korea and Australia.

“Dunki”, based on an illegal immigration technique ‘donkey flight’, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The comedy-drama has grossed Rs 157. 22 crore at the global box office since its release on Thursday.

“Dunki has arrived on the big screens and in no time has started to rule the hearts of the audience…With its compelling story, the film has brought a significant subject to the masses that speaks about the illegal immigrants who take the donkey route to go abroad.

Amid its successful run in the theatres, a special screening will be held for the consulates of various nations on 28th December,” a member of Hirani’s team said in a statement.

The representatives of Belgium, Germany, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Spain, Turkey, and the Netherlands are also expected to attend the event, the member further said.

“Dunki” also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, the film is produced by Hirani and Gauri Khan.

It is written by Abhijat Joshi, Hirani and Kanika Dhillon. (PTI)