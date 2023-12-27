‘Dunki’ earns ` 256.40 crore worldwide

Mumbai, Dec 26: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ”Dunki” has added ` 45.37 crore to its worldwide gross box office collection (GBOC), taking the comedy drama’s total earnings to ` 256.40 crore within five days of its release.

Based on real incidents, the Hindi film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who has co-written the story with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. It was released in theatres on Thursday.

Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Tuesday shared the box office update on its official X page.

”Yeh kahani badi pyaari hai. Tabhi toh… aapka pyaar milna jaari hai,” the banner said in the post, which also stated that the film had earned ` 256.40 crore worldwide in GBOC.

Unlike his previous two 2023 films ”Pathaan” and ”Jawan”, which earned over ` 1,000 crore each worldwide, ”Dunki” has not been able to make a splash at the ticket window and has been receiving mixed reviews.

The film, based on an illegal immigration technique ‘donkey flight’, also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

”Dunki” is also facing tough competition from period action saga ”Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire”, which arrived in cinema halls on Friday.

”Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” has grossed ` 402 crore at the global box office in its opening weekend, according to Hombale Films. The makers of the Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer claim the movie earned ` 178.7 crore, registering the record for the best opening day figures for any Indian title in 2023.

The day one domestic earnings of ”Dunki” stood at ` 30 crore nett, which was significantly lower than both ”Pathaan” and ”Jawan”, which had amassed ` 55 crore and ` 65.5 crore nett on their opening days in India, respectively.

”Dunki” is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films. (PTI)

