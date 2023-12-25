SRK-starrer ‘Dunki’ earns over ` 150 crore worldwide in three days

Mumbai, Dec 24: ‘Dunki’, the comedy drama headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has raised ` 157.22 crore at the global box office, the makers on Sunday said.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film opened to tepid reviews upon its worldwide release on Thursday. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind “Dunki”, shared the box office update on its official X page.

“The love for Dunki grows more and more each day and we’re so grateful!” the banner captioned the post, which also stated that the film had grossed ` 157.22 crore in worldwide box office collections.

The film is presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

The story of “Dunki”, a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique ‘donkey flight’, is written by Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. (PTI)

12 Best Indian Single Malt Whiskies To Celebrate The Festive Season 10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000 7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India 8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers