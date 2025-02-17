‘Romancing The 80s’: Capturing the essence of this vibrant era

New Delhi, Feb 16: Graphic designer Seema Sethi says her book “Romancing The 80s” is her “way of revisiting, holding on and reliving the magic of a decade that still makes us smile”.

She hopes readers will rediscover the “romance and joy of the 80s, whether they lived through it or are experiencing it through the eyes of those who did”. The 1980s were seen as a time of transformation, energy, and a distinct sense of rebellion. For many, the decade brings to mind neon colours, big hair, blockbuster movies, and music that still resonates today.

In “Romancing the 80s: A Journey Through India’s Iconic Decade”, published by Om Books, Sethi captures the essence of this vibrant era with a visual and emotional celebration of the past.

The idea for this book came from an unmistakable wave of nostalgia.

“Every time I encountered something from the 80s, it swept me away – joy, longing, a smile, and that bittersweet pang to hold on to it all,” she says. The 1980s were one of the defining decades for India as far as cultural transition is concerned.

Television became a unifying force, with iconic shows like “Ramayan” and “Mahabharat” drawing families together. These shows not only shaped Indian mythology in popular culture but also created a shared emotional landscape across the country. At the same time, Bollywood was thriving with larger-than-life stars and films that mixed melodrama with social commentary, further embedding cinema as a cultural force. The 80s were also a time when India’s international presence started to gain momentum. The Indian cricket team’s victory in the 1983 World Cup was a moment of national pride, creating a sense of unity and belief.

The author also points to the 1982 Asian Games, which brought a burst of pride to India. On the fashion front, the 80s were all about excess – neon colours, big shoulder pads, and perms – creating a distinctive aesthetic that has trickled into today’s fashion trends, the book says.

Meanwhile, technology began to inch its way into everyday life, with the Walkman, Macintosh computers, and Game Boy laying the foundation for the digital age that would follow.

“The 80s were more than just a decade. They were a turning point – a foundation for the world we live in and love today,” Sethi says.

The author’s aim was to create a book that celebrates individuality – each page captures the essence of the 80s in a visually unique way.

Her decision to focus on the 1980s wasn’t arbitrary. As she puts it, “The 80s tug at us like no other time.” (PTI)