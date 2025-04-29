25.1 C
Salman Khan postpones UK tour in wake of Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, April 28: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday said his upcoming tour in the UK has been postponed following the “tragic” terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Salman was scheduled to perform on May 4 and May 5 in Manchester and London as part of ‘The Bollywood Big One’ shows alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul. In a statement on Instagram, the “Tiger 3” star said he and his team took the decision as it is “right to pause during this time of grief”.

“In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to request the promoters to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London.  “While we understand how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support,” the statement read.

New dates for the shows will be announced shortly, it stated. Salman was one of the many film personalities who condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam last week which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

“Kashmir, heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing even one innocent person is equivalent to killing the whole universe)” he wrote.  (PTI)

