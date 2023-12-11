19 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 11, 2023
type here...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu launches production house Tralala Moving Pictures

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Dec 10: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday announced her foray into production with the launch of her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. Samantha, the star of Telugu and Tamil films such as “Eega”, “Mahanati”, “Mersal”, and “Super Deluxe”, and “Prime Video series “The Family Man 2”, shared the news on Instagram.
“Very excited to announce my production house, Tralala Moving Pictures
@tralalamovingpictures,” the 36-year-old actor said.
Samantha said her production house will aim to produce “content representative of new age expression and thought”. “A nurturing space which invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic and universal. (Inspired from one of my favourite songs growing up. Brown girl is in the ring now…),” she wrote.
For her production venture, the actor has partnered with Hyderabad-based entertainment company Mandoa Media Works. (PTI)

8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 December, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter 7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof