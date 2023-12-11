Samantha Ruth Prabhu launches production house Tralala Moving Pictures

Mumbai, Dec 10: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday announced her foray into production with the launch of her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. Samantha, the star of Telugu and Tamil films such as “Eega”, “Mahanati”, “Mersal”, and “Super Deluxe”, and “Prime Video series “The Family Man 2”, shared the news on Instagram.

“Very excited to announce my production house, Tralala Moving Pictures

@tralalamovingpictures,” the 36-year-old actor said.

Samantha said her production house will aim to produce “content representative of new age expression and thought”. “A nurturing space which invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic and universal. (Inspired from one of my favourite songs growing up. Brown girl is in the ring now…),” she wrote.

For her production venture, the actor has partnered with Hyderabad-based entertainment company Mandoa Media Works. (PTI)

