Shah Rukh Khan and I ‘last generation of stars’, says Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi, March 28: Describing herself as among the “last generation of stars” along with Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut says her decision to enter politics is not driven by the underwhelming performance of her recent films.

The “Queen” star, often in the news for her controversial comments, is making her political debut as a BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. “No actor has only had hits in their career. Shah Rukh Khan’s films didn’t work for 10 years and then ‘Pathaan’ became a hit. My films didn’t work for seven-eight years, but then ‘Queen’ worked.

Then, some more good films came, then after three-four years, ‘Manikarnika’ worked,” Ranaut said on Wednesday night at the Times Now Summit 2024 – India Unstoppable event here. (PTI)

