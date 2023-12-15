17 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 15, 2023
type here...

Amitabh Bachchan left speechless after Suhana Khan answers incorrectly on SRK’s Padma Shri question

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Mumbai, Dec 15: Actors Suhana Khan and Vedang Raina, along with director Zoya Akhtar, participated in the popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

- Advertisement -

In a surprising turn of events, Suhana Khan incorrectly answered a question about her father, Shah Rukh Khan, leaving fans and the host stunned.

The question was regarding an honour that Shah Rukh Khan had not received, with the options being Padma Shri, Legion of Honour, L’Etoile d’Or, and Volpi Cup. Suhana was quick to respond with ‘Padma Shri’, an honour her father had received in 2005.

The correct answer was ‘Volpi Cup’. Vedang Raina expressed disbelief at Suhana’s incorrect answer, and Amitabh Bachchan commented on her lack of knowledge about her father’s accolades.

Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM champions better policing, targeted health interventions in reduction of...

The Hills Times - 0
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India