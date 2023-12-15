Amitabh Bachchan left speechless after Suhana Khan answers incorrectly on SRK’s Padma Shri question

HT Digital,

Mumbai, Dec 15: Actors Suhana Khan and Vedang Raina, along with director Zoya Akhtar, participated in the popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

In a surprising turn of events, Suhana Khan incorrectly answered a question about her father, Shah Rukh Khan, leaving fans and the host stunned.

The question was regarding an honour that Shah Rukh Khan had not received, with the options being Padma Shri, Legion of Honour, L’Etoile d’Or, and Volpi Cup. Suhana was quick to respond with ‘Padma Shri’, an honour her father had received in 2005.

The correct answer was ‘Volpi Cup’. Vedang Raina expressed disbelief at Suhana’s incorrect answer, and Amitabh Bachchan commented on her lack of knowledge about her father’s accolades.