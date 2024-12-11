19 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Sonam Bajwa joins Tiger Shroff in ‘Baaghi 4’

New Delhi, Dec 10: Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa is the latest actor to join the cast of “Baaghi 4”, fronted by Tiger Shroff. The upcoming project is the fourth installment in the “Baaghi” franchise and is slated to hit the big screens on September 5, 2025.

Directed by A Harsha, the film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Shroff shared an Instagram Story announcing her addition to the cast.

“Welcoming the new member of the Rebel Family! Thrilled to have @sonambaiwa in the #BaaghiUniverse #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4,” the post read.

Bajwa, a prominent name in the Punjabi film industry, has movies such as “Nikka Zaildar”, “Godday Godday Chaa” and “Manje Bistre” to her credit.

The film marks her Bollywood debut with “Housefull 5”, set to release later this month.
“Baaghi 4” also stars Sanjay Dutt.

Bajwa was last seen in “Kudi Haryane Val Di”. (PTI) 

