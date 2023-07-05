28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Sonam Kapoor to attend Dior’s autumn-winter show at Paris Fashion Week: actor’s spokesperson

Mumbai, July 4 (PTI): Actor Sonam Kapoor has been invited by iconic luxury design house Dior to attend its autumn-winter show at the Paris Fashion Week on Monday, her official spokesperson confirmed.
The Indian actor will attend the fashion event alongside Academy Award winner Natalie Portman among the who’s who of the fashion world, a press release said.
Dior, founded by legendary fashion designer Christian Dior, will showcase its latest haute couture collection at the fashion week.
Sonam was also part of the guest list for Dior’s first fashion show in India since 1962, held in March at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, the release added.
She last attended the Paris Fashion Week as a showstopper for designer label Ralph & Russo in 2017.
On the acting front, Sonam will be seen in the upcoming film “Blind”.

