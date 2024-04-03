Song Kang- ho-starrer ‘Uncle Samsik’ gets premiere date at Disney+

LOS ANGELES, April 2: Korean political drama ‘Uncle Samsik’, headlined by ‘Parasite’ star Song Kang-ho in his TV series debut, will arrive on Disney+ on May 15.

The show will launch with a five-episode premiere exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu in the US, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

- Advertisement -

‘Uncle Samsik’ is written and directed by Shin Yeon-shick, known for Korean films such as ‘The Russian Novel’ and ‘Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet’. It also marks Shin’s series debut.

“‘Uncle Samsik’ tells the story of a young idealist man Kim San who is driven to turn his country’s fortunes around. The man attracts the attention of a shady fixer, who adapts to any situation and takes whatever steps necessary to help him accomplish his boss’ goals,” read the official synopsis of the show.

Song will play the fixer Pak Doochill/Uncle Samsik and Byun Yo-han, known for K-drama “Mr Sunshine”, will essay the role of Kim San.

“Uncle Samsik” is a 16-part series which will unfold in batches of two episodes per week until a three-part season finale drops on June 19.

- Advertisement -

Song and Shin previously collaborated on two 2023 films: the volleyball drama “One Win” and the black comedy “Cobweb”. (PTI)