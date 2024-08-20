25 C
‘Stree 2’ grosses ` 283 cr worldwide in first weekend

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: Horror comedy “Stree 2”, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, earned a whopping Rs 283 crore globally in gross box office collection in its opening weekend.
According to production house Maddock Films, the Hindi movie – a sequel to 2018’s “Stree” — raised Rs 240 crore (gross) in India and Rs 43 crore (gross) internationally.

“Stree 2” collected Rs 204 crore in net box office collections in India, according to the banner’s official X page. “The Box Office Juggernaut that’s BREAKING and SHATTERING records! Thank you audience, for making it happen,” the makers said in the post. Directed by Amar Kaushik, “Stree 2” released in theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

A direct sequel to “Stree”, the new film follows Rao’s Vicky and his friends along with the nameless mystery woman, played by Kapoor, face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata.

“Stree 2” is part of producer Dinesh Vijan’s ambitious horror comedy universe that also includes titles like “Bhediya” and “Munjya”. (PTI)

