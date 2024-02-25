22 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 25, 2024
type here...

Telugu star Nani’s first look from ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ released

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Feb 24:  Production banner DVV Entertainment on Saturday unveiled the first look of Telugu star Nani from his upcoming movie “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram”.

The production banner shared the actor’s first look on its social media handles on the occasion of Nani’s 40th birthday.

- Advertisement -

“Happy Birthday Brother… @NameIsNani. Here’s our MASS treat for all… #SaripodhaaSanivaaramGlimpse,” DVV Entertainment posted on X.

Dubbed as an “action spectacle”, “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” is written and directed by Vivek Athreya.

The film, which also features SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sai Kumar P, will be released in theatres on August 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

“Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” marks Nani and Athreya’s second collaboration after “Ante Sundaraniki” in 2022. The movie is produced by DVV Danayya through DVV Entertainment. (PTI)

15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

25 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam 10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover 10 Types Of Parathas To Try Best Places to Visit in Summer in India