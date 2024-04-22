There’s more hunger in me: actor Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai, April 21: It has been 14 years for Rajkummar Rao in the movies and the actor says he continues to be hungry for challenging roles quite like his upcoming film “Srikanth”, in which he plays the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

The actor, who made his film debut with 2010’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha, has carved a niche for himself with films across genres like Shahid, Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Stree, and Monica, O My Darling, among many others.

In Srikanth, Rao essays the role of the titular industrialist who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will hit the screens on May 10.

“I don’t really plan. Whatever character, film I’m doing at that moment, that’s (becomes) my dream role. I’m only focused on that character and that story. I’m sure there’s much more ahead for me.

“Like, two-three years ago I didn’t know that I would be able to do ‘Srikanth’, but it happened. (Today) There’s more hunger in me as an actor, and there’s more fire. There’ll be way more challenging characters (coming) my way,” the National Award winner told PTI in an interview here.

Asked if he would like to do an action film or a potboiler movie, Rao said he didn’t have any such desire.

“But if somebody offers me a film like that with a great story attached to it and somebody sensible is making it, then I don’t mind it,” he added.

The 39-year-old actor, who has been part of critically-acclaimed biographical projects like Shahid, Omerta and Bose: Dead/Alive, said there is a “duty” towards the real-life character he plays on screen.

“In biopics, you’re portraying a real-life character. Some people know that character, if not all. So, there’s always that comparison. If you hit it right, you’ll get a lot of love because people would be like, ‘Wow, he’s actually recreated the same person for us on screen’.

“But if we hit it wrong, then there’s a big problem. It’s not a responsibility, but there’s some duty towards the person whose life you’re portraying because he has his people around who know him for such a long time. So, there’s some kind of duty towards his life,” he said.

Rao was Hiranandani’s first choice to play the lead role in “Srikanth” and the actor said he was a bit scared initially to take up the role.

“I love challenges. And, something that scares me excites me even more. And ‘Srikanth’ did that to me. I’ve never played a visually impaired man before. I didn’t know if I would be able to do it.

“But that’s the fun where you push yourself out of your comfort zone. There was so much research that had to be done. Whenever I get an opportunity like that, I totally cherish it,” Rao said. (PTI)