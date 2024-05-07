23 C
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
William Shatner says reprising his ‘Star Trek’ role is an intriguing idea

Los Angeles, May 6: Actor William Shatner, best known for his portrayal of Admiral James Kirk in the popular TV series Star Trek, says he is open to reprising his character of the legendary captain of the starship Enterprise in future.

The 93-year-old star said he would love to give the role another shot if there was a ‘genuine reason’ for his reappearance in the franchise.

“It’s an intriguing idea. It’s almost impossible but it was a great role and so well-written and if there were a reason to be there not just to make a cameo appearance, but if there were a genuine reason for the character appearing, I might consider it,” Shatner told The Canada Press news agency.

He appeared as James Kirk in all the episodes of the 1966 TV show Star Trek: The Original Series, 21 of the 22 episodes of Star Trek: The Animated Series, and the first seven Star Trek movies.
The Boston Legal actor has written a series of books chronicling his experiences before, during and after his time in a Starfleet uniform in the Star Trek franchise. He has also co-written several novels set in the science fiction universe.

Shatner’s last appearance in the Star Trek franchise was the 1994 film Star Trek Generations.

