Winning ‘MTV Roadies 19’ a journey of sweat, tears, and unbreakable bonds: Vashu Jain

Mumbai, Oct 16: Vashu Jain, who won the 19th season of “MTV Roadies”, says the popular reality TV series has been instrumental in changing his outlook towards life. Jain, who hails from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, bested fellow finalists Prakram Dandona and Siwet Tomar to win “MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand”. He took home the trophy along with a prize money of Rs 5 lakh.

Following his win, Jain thanked his gang leader, actor Rhea Chakraborty and show host Sonu Sood for their support. He also expressed gratitude towards his former gang leader Prince Narula.

“Winning ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ was a journey of sweat, tears, and unbreakable bonds. It has been one of the best feelings. ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ has been instrumental in changing my outlook towards life. “I couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support of my Gang Leader Rhea Ma’am and Sonu Sir. Also, a big thanks to Prince Sir for putting his trust in me right from the beginning. Karm and Kaand, we embraced it all, and we emerged as champions,” Jain said in a statement.

Chakraborty described the show as “a pathway of resilience, growth, and untiring belief”.

“Although Vashu entered my gang in the middle of the season, he has been an excellent performer in whatever task he aimed at. My gang and I faced challenges head-on, and together we conquered every obstacle. I couldn’t be prouder of Vashu and my gang’s relentless spirit,” she added.

Sood said hosting ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ again was an incredible experience.

“Witnessing the contestants evolve has been truly inspiring. The journey of these Roadies serves as a reminder that every challenge in life is an opportunity to prove our mettle. Congratulations to Vashu for emerging as the winner. I extend my heartfelt wishes to Rhea and her entire Gang for this triumph,” he said.

Actor Gautam Gulati was also one of the gang leaders on the show, which aired on June 3. “MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand” started with 30 contestants vying for the top prize. (PTI)