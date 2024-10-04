25 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 4, 2024
type here...

Working out issues with CBFC over certificate for ‘Emergency’ film: ZeeEntertainment tells HC

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 3: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, a co-producer of Kangana Ranaut’s “Emergency” film, on Thursday told the Bombay High Court it was working out with the Censor Board issues over issuance of certificate for the movie.
The movie, which was initially slated for a September 6 release, has been embroiled in a battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), popularly known as the censor board for non-issuance of certificate for release of the movie.
Last week, the CBFC told the high court that the movie could be released if certain cuts were made as decided by the board’s revising committee.
On Thursday, senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani told a division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla the issues are being worked out.
“I believe it is working out between the CBFC and respondent 2 (Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, co-producer),” Jagtiani said.
The bench posted the matter for hearing on Friday.
Earlier this week, the bench was informed by the censor board that Ranaut’s production company Manikarnika had agreed to the cuts.
The movie’s co-producer Zee Entertainment Enterprises had moved HC seeking a direction to the CBFC to issue a certificate for the film “Emergency”, helmed by Kangana Ranaut.
The biographical drama is caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.
Zee Entertainment had in its plea claimed that the CBFC had already made the certificate for the movie but was not issuing it.
Ranaut, who has directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, earlier this week accused the CBFC of stalling certification to delay the release.
Zee Entertainment had also alleged that the certificate was being withheld due to political reasons and due to the upcoming elections in Haryana.
The bench had then wondered as to why the ruling party (BJP) would act against Ranaut, who was herself a BJP MP. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 October, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October 10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World